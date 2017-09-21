Play
There is never a dull moment when Indian captain Virat Kohli is on the field. At Kolkata's Eden Gardens, there was an argument between him and Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade.
Sep 21, 2017
Sports News
Play
Veda Krishnamurthy, Karuna Jain, Vanitha VR and Rajeshwari Gayakwad to feature in exhibition match ahead of Karnataka Premier League final on Saturday, September 23 in Hubli.
Sep 21, 2017
Karnataka takes first step towards Women's IPL; here's how
PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal knocked out of Japan Open 2017
Play
Kuldeep became only the third Indian bowler after Chetan Sharma and Kapil Dev to pick up a ODI hat-trick as India crushed Australia by runs in the second of the five-match ODI series on Thursday, September 21.
Sep 21, 2017
2nd ODI: Kuldeep hat-trick, Kohli help India crush Australia in Kolkata
Play
Hardik Pandya has been such a prolific all-rounder that he has drawn comparisons with the likes of India legend Kapil Dev too.
Sep 21, 2017
Pakistan journalist trolled by Indian cricket fans on Twitter after Hardik Pandya remark
Live badminton scores: Follow Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin at Japan Open 2017
Play
This is third time MS Dhoni has been nominated for the Padma Bhushan award. Once again, he might be ignored.
Sep 21, 2017
Here is why MS Dhoni could again be ignored for Padma Bhushan award
Play
Steve Smith also spoke about Dhoni's batting position, and showered praised on the former India captain for his service to the nation so far.
Sep 21, 2017
Has MS Dhoni's role changed over the years in Indian team? Steve Smith explains
India tour of South Africa starts on January 5, 2018
Play
Rain threat looms large over the second ODI in Kolkata on Thursday, September 21, as the visitors look to level series after facing defeat in Chennai.
Sep 21, 2017
India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Cricket live streaming, TV listings & start time
Two hat-tricks in a day as Belagavi Panthers storm into KPL 2017 final
Premier Futsal 2017: Bengaluru witnesses the best of Ronaldinho, Giggs, Scholes and Crespo
MS Dhoni impresses Kolkata Police with 'breathtaking' shooting skills [video]
Play
Jake LaMotta, known as The Raging Bull, has died at the age of 95 on Sept. 19. LaMottas daughter, Christi, posted the news on Facebook. Giacobbe Jake LaMotta was nicknamed The Raging Bull for his rough and brawling style. The former World Middleweight Champion had many tough battles against some of the best middleweights of all time, including his six-fight rivalry against Sugar Ray Leonard. LaMotta finished his career with a record of 83-19-4, with 30 wins by KO. LaMottas story inspired the movie Raging Bull, starring Robert De Niro. Hollywood stars paid tribute to one of the greatest boxers in history.
Sep 21, 2017
The Raging Bull boxing legend Jake LaMotta dies aged 95
My 'most memorable' knock was against India, reveals Steve Smith ahead of 100th ODI
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- How MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli's Test team down: Syed Kirmani explains