Manchester United will have to do without the services of Paul Pogba, who is out with a hamstring injury. Wayne Rooney will return to Old Trafford and is expected to receive a warm welcome.
Sep 17, 2017
Revealed: This is how Sachin Tendulkar convinced Dimitar Berbatov to sign for Kerala Blasters
Chelsea will look to extend their winning run when they take on Arsenal, who have looked patch in the season, at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, September 17.
Sep 17, 2017
Chelsea vs Arsenal live streaming: Watch Premier League 2017/18 on TV, online
Hardik Pandya hit 83 off 66 balls and picked up two wickets to power India to a 26-run win (D/L) in the rain-affected first ODI in Chennai on Sunday, September 17.
Sep 17, 2017
1st ODI: All-round Pandya, spinners help India crush Australia in rain-curtailed encounter
PV Sindhu wins Korea Open 2017, gets her revenge over world champion Nozomi Okuhara
Cristiano Ronaldo visits his former club with pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez (photos)
A Pakistan police officer was seen holding a placard with caption: "Kohli, Marry me!" during the recently-concluded Independence Cup T20I series in Lahore.
Sep 17, 2017
Virat Kohli gets unique marriage proposal from Pakistan that will leave you in splits
Shikhar Dhawan had missed the fifth ODI and the one-off T20 match against Sri Lanka in their last series to attend his ailing mother. And now, his wife is set to undergo surgery, leading to his absence from the first three game of the India vs Australia series.
Sep 17, 2017
Shikhar Dhawan receives 'emotional' support from India cricket fans on Twitter: Here's why
Sebastian Vettel came up with a stunning lap in Q3 on Saturday, September 16 to clinch the pole for exciting night race in Singapore.
Sep 17, 2017
Singapore GP 2017 live stream: Watch F1 night race on TV, online
Did Sourav Ganguly slam Virender Sehwag's 'foolish' India coach comments? Here's the truth
KPL 2017: Bengaluru Blasters end campaign without a win, rain denies Belagavi a point
PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara final live streaming: Watch Korea Open badminton on TV, online
The first of the five-match ODI series begins in Chennai on Sunday, September 17 at 1:30 pm IST.
Sep 17, 2017
Cricket live streaming: How to watch India vs Australia 1st ODI on TV, online
India Vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja to replace Axar Patel for 1st three ODIs
It's an all-Chinese finals at Asian Cup Table Tennis in Ahmedabad
