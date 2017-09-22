Play
A total of 95 matches will be played in the upcoming edition of the high-profile league, which will see 10 teams battling for the ultimate prize between November 2017 and March 2018.
Sep 22, 2017
Sports News
MS Dhoni met visited the office, met India Cements officials of late. The company owns Chennai Super Kings.
Sep 22, 2017
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni to rejoin Chennai Super Kings? Latest development suggests so
India vs Australia: David Warner targets Kuldeep Yadav ahead of 3rd ODI
How Bhuvneshwar Kumar reacted after knocking down Hardik Pandya in Kolkata
Manipur has contributed to nine players in the 21-member squad, while one of the main football centres, Kerala, has only one representative.
Sep 22, 2017
India squad for FIFA U-17 World Cup: Where are the Boys in Blue coming from
Prasanna wants the selectors and team management to have faith in youngster Kuldeep Yadav when it comes to Test cricket.
Sep 22, 2017
Exclusive: Erapalli Prasanna's advice to 'mystery' spinner Kuldeep Yadav after hat-trick
Kuldeep Yadav became the third Indian player to complete hat-trick in ODI cricket. Kapil Dev and Chetan Sharma are the other two players to have achieved this feat.
Sep 22, 2017
Kuldeep Yadav hat-trick: This is how former India cricketers reacted on Twitter
The top court of the country has given president CK Khanna, secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry three weeks time to come up with suggestions that would help CoA with the new constitution of the BCCI.
Sep 22, 2017
Supreme Court sends 'serious' warning to BCCI top brass; here's why
Virat Kohli, after his failure with the bat in the first match, showed his brilliance in the second ODI with a majestic 92 runs.
Sep 22, 2017
Virat Kohli was all 'class' in tough conditions, says Sunil Gavaskar
Kidambi Srikanth vs Viktor Axelsen, Japan Open 2017 quarter-final: Badminton live streaming & TV listings
Diego Costa headed back to Atletico Madrid as Chelsea agree terms with La Liga side
Premier Futsal 2017: Ronaldinho stars for Delhi yet again, Deco shines in Bengaluru
Kuldeep Yadav reveals MS Dhoni's role behind hat-trick against Australia in 2nd ODI
Virat Kohli might have started slowly, but looked dangerous as the innings progressed, hitting some clinical boundaries.
Sep 21, 2017
India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Twitterati congratulate Virat Kohli for brilliant innings
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are set to feature as doubles partners for Team Europe in Laver Cup 2017.
Sep 21, 2017
Laver Cup 2017 tennis live streaming: Europe vs World, TV listings, schedule, teams, players
