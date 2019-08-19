Kuldeep Yadav's journey in Test cricket has been very erratic - he made a smashing debut against Australia in Dharamsala, but was appalling in the match against England at Lord's. However, he hit form in the final match against Australia in Sydney and now is certainly in contention to get the role of India's lone spinner in the Test series against West Indies.

Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has certainly made his pick and he has preferred Kuldeep over Harbhajan Singh for the first Test match against West Indies.

Ashwin's fitness has been a concern in away Tests

"On current form, my No. 1 spinner will surely be Kuldeep for the way he takes the ball away from the left-handers and his wicket-taking abilities. Ravindra Jadeja, too, has made most of the chances that he has got in Tests. Probably the only thing working in Ashwin's favour is his superb record against West Indies," Harbhajan told Times of India.

It has to be mentioned here that Ashwin, despite his seniority and experience, has been let down by his body in the series against England and Australia. However, the offie has worked on his fitness and was in great form for Nottinghamshire in the three matches he played for them in the county circuit.

"I do not want to set goals or targets, put pressure on myself. I am bowling to a good rhythm, the ball is coming out nicely from the hand and I just want to continue in this vein," Ashwin told Hindu before the Test series.

He does not really mince his words when it comes down to voicing his opinions. Hence, he did not really want to comment on his place in the side and whether or not, it is bothering him.

"Not at all. I want to take it as it comes. Importantly from my side, I am fit and I am bowling well. And I can always bat," Ashwin further added.

However, it remains to be seen if the Indian management goes in with Kuldeep or prefers Ashwin as the off-spinner has a steller record against West Indies. Ashwin has 60 wickets to his name in 11 matches against the Windies and was the Man of the Series the previous time these two sides met in the Caribbean.

India have already clinched the T20I as well as ODI series against West Indies and will start their campaign in the World Test Championship with a 2-match Test series against the hosts.