Indian bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is on the brink of achieving a milestone, as he may become the second fastest Indian bowler to reach 200 wickets in Test cricket. The Saurashtra all-rounder is just eight wickets away from a breakthrough and will probably breach the 200-wicket mark in the Test series against West Indies.

The 30-year-old cricketer, who was recently nominated for the Arjuna Award, will also become the 10th Indian to join the elite list.

Jadeja has a brilliant record in Tests as he has picked up 192 wickets in the 41 matches he has played at an impressive average of 23.7. Jadeja had a pretty good ICC Cricket World Cup campaign and after that, he had a more or less good time in the T20 and ODI series against Windies. He is currently ranked 5th in the ICC Test rankings.

Both Indian skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri have their work cut out as they have some tricky decisions to make regarding the bowling line-up. They can actually opt for three spinners with Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav in good form and Ravichandran Ashwin having a good record against the Caribbean side. It will be interesting to see what they finally decide.

Recently, in an interview with the Times of India, Harbhajan Singh stated that he will keep Kuldeep and Jadeja ahead of Ashwin.

The Indian cricket team won both the ODI series and T20 international series against the West Indies beating them 2-0 and 3-0 respectively. The Men in Blue have been in superb form in the Caribbean with Virat Kohli leading them to victory in the recently concluded ODI series in a convincing manner. He broke many records as he scored two back-to-back centuries and finished with 234 runs along with the man of the series award in his kitty.

Team India will fight it out against the Windies in a two-match Test series which starts on August 22 at Antigua. The Test series will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship and the world number one Test team will look to end the tour on a high note.