In the pre-match press conference before the first T20I, Indian captain Virat Kohli said that despite the hurt the side encountered after the World Cup exit, they are now raring to go and look at new challenges at hand. The World T20 is slated to be held next year in Australia and the Indian selectors have named a largely young side for this upcoming series against West Indies.

Their tour of the Caribbean begins with the three-match T20I series, with the first two matches in Lauderhill. We take a look at India's predicted XI for the first match.

Rohit Sharma

India's star in the World Cup, Rohit Sharma has to get things rolling for his side in this format as well. Amid all the talks and reports of a rift with captain Virat Kohli, Rohit has to get his mind clear and give India a solid start.

Shikhar Dhawan

He makes a comeback after being injured and ruled out of the World Cup and now with Rohit at the top, India's formidable opening combination is back and now they need to get their side off to a rollicking start.

KL Rahul

He was consistent in the World Cup without setting the stage alight, but KL Rahul is an absolute star in the shortest format. He should bat at number three so that he gets to bat as many overs as possible and stamp his authority on the game.

Virat Kohli

The captain walks in at number four and depending on the situation, paces his innings. He has the ability to break free and go for the full monty from ball one and hence, is suited in the middle order.

Rishabh Pant

The young wicket-keeper batsman can be India's X-factor this series and he has the chance to stamp his authority on the game right from the first match of the tour. The selectors and the captain have backed him and now he has to set the ball rolling.

Manish Pandey

In the IPL this year, Manish Pandey found a new lease to his T20 career and although he might not be able to bat in the top order, he has the ability to press the accelerator as soon as he walks out to bat towards the later stages of the match.

Ravindra Jadeja

India have two options for the same role in Krunal Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, but they might be tempted to go ahead with Jadeja as he is a man in form, both with the bat and ball and then there is no denying the fact that he is an absolute gem on the field.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

There is no Jasprit Bumrah in the squad which makes Bhuvneshwar Kumar the leader of the bowling attack and the senior pro has to get the job done, both with the new as well as the old ball.

Deepak Chahar

He did not have an entirely memorable T20I debut back in England but had a great IPL which should see him a get a nod ahead of Navdeep Saini. Also, he can wield the long handle to great effect which could tip the balance in his favour.

Rahul Chahar

The selectors have rested the usual suspects in Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav which gives an opportunity to young leggie Rahul Chahar. He was great for Mumbai Indians in the IPL and has been consistent in the 'A' series. His prospect is exciting and the selectors would want to see him grow into a viable option across all the three formats.

Khaleel Ahmed

He was in India's T20I squad for the series against Australia but could not keep his place. However, after a strong IPL and then consistent performances for the India 'A' side, Khaleel is back in the reckoning and the selectors would hope, he puts in a better show this time.