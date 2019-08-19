Back in 2008, a chubby and feisty young cricketer was making splashes in Under 19 cricket. He led India to a title win and was soon after inducted into the Indian team and made his debut against Sri Lanka on August 18, 2008. He made 12 runs in his first innings but the journey had begun and 11 years down the line, Virat Kohli has transformed himself from a brash young man to the captain of the Indian side.

He is ranked the number 1 batsman in Test and ODI cricket and captains the number 1 Test side in the world. The skipper took to social media and reflected on the journey in an emotional post.

"From starting as a teenager on the same day in 2008 to reflecting on the journey 11 years after on this present day in 2019, I couldn't have dreamt of the blessings god has showered me with. May you all get the strength and power to follow your dreams and always follow the right path. #forevergrateful," Kohli wrote on social media.

Kohli has been in roaring form in the ODI series

He was in a roaring form in the ODI series against West Indies and slammed two consecutive centuries to take his tally to 43 tons in ODI cricket. He also became the first batsman to score 20,000 international runs in a decade.

The Indian captain has so far played 239 ODIs, 77 Tests and 70 T20Is for the country. He currently has 11,520 ODI runs, 6613 Test runs and 2369 T20I runs.

In order to honour his role and recognise his achievements in international cricket, the Delhi District Cricket Association has planned to name a stand at the Ferozshah Kotla after him.

"Virat Kohli's outstanding contribution to world cricket has done DDCA proud. We are happy to honour him for achieving certain milestones and unbeatable captaincy record. To cherish these memories, DDCA wanted to dedicate a stand in his name," said DDCA president Rajat Sharma.

Led by captain Virat Kohli, the Indian team has been in dominating form in the ongoing series against West Indies. The side has clinched both the T20I as well as the ODI series.

"We are also delighted that Team India is not only led by a Delhi player but it also has a opening batsman, a wicket-keeper and a lead fast bowler. It's a matter of pride for DDCA to felicitate the entire national cricket team and coach Ravi Shastri," Sharma further informed on DDCA's official Twitter account.