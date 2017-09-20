Sports News
PSL spot-fixing: Pakistan batsman Khalid Latif banned for 5 years
Liverpool lost 2-0 to fellow Premier League team Leicester City in the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup, after dominating the first half. Jurgen Klopp said he felt sick at conceding through set pieces, as Leicester scored from a corner and a throw-in.
Sep 20, 2017
Jurgen Klopp felt sick with way Liverpool conceded against Leicester
Porn movie filmed inside iconic Maracana stadium in Brazil?
Ahead of 2nd India-Australia ODI, MS Dhoni nominated for Padma Bhushan award
India vs Australia: Should Virat Kohli drop Ajinkya Rahane for 2nd ODI in Kolkata?
ICC World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka qualify as 8-team line-up is complete; 2 slots to be filled
Serena William, besides praising her mother for being a role model, helping her come out of various hardships, wants to teach her baby girl Alexis Olympia to be strong.
Sep 20, 2017
Full text of Serena Williams' emotional letter to mom; tennis star also lashes out at haters and critics
The present India team loves playing an aggressive brand of cricket, and captain Virat Kohli's aggression and passion always stand out.
Sep 20, 2017
Revealed: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni have followed Sourav Ganguly's footsteps
Hubli Tigers beat Ballari Tuskers to head into KPL semi-finals
Namma Shivamogga qualify for KPL 2017 semifinals
Besides MS Dhoni's batting skills, his experience as captain in big events will be required by Virat Kohli.
Sep 20, 2017
Will MS Dhoni play in 2019 World Cup? Michael Clarke's answer will surprise you
After a patchy performance from both India and Australia in the 1st ODI, both teams will look to shine in the second match of the series.
Sep 20, 2017
India vs Australia 2nd ODI confirmed playing XIs and pitch conditions
Was Jasprit Bumrah in Lahore to watch Pakistan vs World XI series? Here's the truth
India vs Australia: Eden Gardens under covers as rain threat looms over 2nd ODI
