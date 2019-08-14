Veteran South Africa seamer Dale Steyn has taken a dig at the South African selectors for giving him a snub for the upcoming T20I series in India. Also, the selectors named Quinton de Kock as captain of the T20I side as there is no Faf du Plessis in the side. There are also three newcomers in the squad for the three-match T20 International series. Along with Temba Bavuma and Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin is also in line for an international debut.

However, Steyn was not impressed with the selectors for not picking him and also not informing him about the decision. He then went on to apologise to Indian captain Virat Kohli and the Indian supporters in the country. "Apologies to Virat and a billion people for thinking they not," he tweeted.

Steyn retired from Tests in order to extend his career

It should be mentioned here that the champion fast bowler called it quits from Test cricket in order to prolong his career in the other formats and hence, this snub certainly came as a surprise for him, especially after he had made himself available.

In his retirement statement, the fast bowler spoke highly of Test cricket, and confessed that he found it to be the "best version of the game".

"Today I walk away from a format of the game I love so much. In my opinion Test cricket is the best version of this game," Steyn said.

"It tests you mentally, physically, emotionally. It's terrible to consider never playing another Test again but what's more terrifying is the thought of never playing again at all. So I will be focusing on ODIs and T20s for the rest of my career to maximise my full potential and ensure my longevity in this sport," he further added.

While naming the T20I side, the chief selector said that they have chosen a young group as it gave them the best chance to look at the leadership as well as batting options leading up to the next T20 World Cup.

"The T20 series gives us the last chance to have a look at our leadership and batting options as the next edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is now little more than a year away which is why we have gone with an inexperienced leadership group," Zyl said.