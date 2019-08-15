On India's 73rd Independence Day, country's greatest sporting icons have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms to wish their compatriots. The list includes biggest names from cricket, such as Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and the current Indian captain Virat Kohli.

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) also posted a video on its Twitter timeline which featured members of the Indian team, wearing their blue jerseys, wishing all Indians a happy Independence Day.

One of the most interesting messages, though, came from the legendary Sachin Tendulkar who didn't just extend his wishes but also talked about the need to ensure proper care for children in their early life.

As an UNICEF brand ambassador, the former captain has been involved in campaigning for a healthier childhood for all children. In his nearly four minute long video, Tendulkar talks about all the biggest challenges and requirement for ensuring that a child remains healthy and fit in his or her early years.

Apart from Sachin, other former cricketers also expressed their best wishes. This includes the former Indian opening duo of Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir.

Here is a look at the tweets put out by sportspersons on the occasion of Independence Day:

Happy Independence Day to all Indians! Proud of what we’ve achieved in the last 72 years. Let us all Invest in Early Childhood Development .. this can keep our nation healthy, wealthy & happy for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/tsY87YLySu — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2019



