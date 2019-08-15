Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli got a major injury scare during his match-winning knock against West Indies in the third and final ODI of the series against West Indies on August 14. The 30-year-old cricketer can be out of the first Test against West Indies due to this minor niggle.

During the post-match press conference, the prolific cricketer said that he does not think that it is a fracture, it's just a split nail. He also mentioned that he was lucky and he will probably feature in the first Test against West Indies.

"I don't think it's a fracture otherwise I wouldn't have continued (batting). It's just a split of the nail," he said as quoted by PTI.

"Luckily, it's not broken. When I got hit I thought it was worse than what it turned out to be. But it's not broken so I should be good for the first Test," he further added.

The incident that happened when Kohli was on his way to guide Team India home once again. In the 27th over of the match, Kemar Roach delivered a bouncer which gave a blow to the Indian cricketer's right thumb and he was immediately attended by the team physio after which the cricketer continued to bat to take India home.

The 30-year-old batsman also became the leading run-getter in a decade in international cricket as he became the first batsman to score 20,000 runs in 10 years.

The Men in Blue defeated West Indies by six wickets in the rain-interrupted fixture at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. West Indies batted first and posted a total of 240 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Chris Gayle was the highest scorer for the Carribean with 72 runs from 41 balls. In response, India had to chase the revised target of 255 runs in 35 overs. With Kohli leading from the front and Shreyas Iyer supporting him India reached the target by the 32.3 overs. The Indian skipper scored yet another ton finishing with 114 off 99 balls whereas Iyer scored 65 runs from 41 balls.

Team India won the ODI series 2-0. They will next face West Indies for the two-match Test series which starts from August 22.