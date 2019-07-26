The West Indies team to face India in a three-match ODI series to be played from August 8 has been announced by the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB). There are no major changes to the team from the squad that played in the World Cup. The most important news emerging from the team announcement is the presence of Chris Gayle, the dangerous opener who had announced earlier that he would be retiring from international cricket after the World Cup but changed his mind during the tournament.

Roston Chase and John Campbell, two batsmen who weren't in the World Cup squad and were playing against India A for West Indies A recently, have been brought back into the squad. Keemo Paul, another member of the West Indies A side comes in as well while Shannon Gabriel and Ashley Nurse find no place in the team.

Andre Russell, who was suffering from a knee injury that brought his World Cup to an early end hasn't recovered and is not in the side. Interestingly, Evin Lewis, the dashing opener who didn't perform very well in the World Cup also retains his place in the team.