Indian middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer reportedly said that he was angry as Indian bowler Yuzvendra Chahal got hit by Nicholas Pooran so he wanted to take revenge in the third fixture of the three-match ODI series against West Indies. The 24-year-old cricketer made the above statement in a joking manner and also mentioned that he likes to bat in pressure situations when Chahal took his interview after the match got over, according to PTI. He further went on to add that he loves to bat when everybody gets nervous in the dressing room as anything can happen in such a situation.

"I have to take revenge of our bowler being hit. He (Pooran) is a fine batsman but since Chahal has been hit I am angry and so will have to take the revenge," Iyer jokingly said.

"I am very happy. I want to come out to bat in this kind of tough situation when everybody in the dressing room is nervous. I love it because the (complexion of the) match can change and anything can happen in the team's position," Iyer was quoted by PTI.

Indian captain Virat Kohli who himself played a magnificent innings to guide India home also praised the performance of the youngster and mentioned that if the 24-year-old cricketer continues to play like this then he will become a regular in the Indian middle-order.

Both the players shared two crucial partnerships in the second and third ODIs, scoring 125 and 120 runs respectively.

The right-handed batsman came out to bat when the Indian innings was in a bad situation. The Men in Blue were in a fix with the scoreboard reading 91 for the loss of three wickets and the 13th over was on. Team India who were chasing a revised target of 255 runs from 35 overs in the rain-interrupted fixture needed some recovery. Iyer responded to the need and delivered by scoring a brilliant 65 runs off 41 balls. He hit five sixes in his quickfire innings and helped Kohli to take India home.

The West Indian team posted a total of 240 runs batting first for the loss of seven wickets. India chased down the target in 32.3 overs with Virat Kohli scoring his 43rd ODI century. The Men in Blue won the ODI series 2-0 and will next face the Carribean team for the two-match Test series which starts on August 22.