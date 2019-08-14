Indian Super League champions Bengaluru FC will fight it out against Quess East Bengal in a group-stage fixture of the Durand Cup 2019 at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata. The Red and Gold Brigade who won their first two fixtures in a convincing manner will be riding high on confidence whereas the Blues will be on the back foot after a lacklustre draw in the first match of the tournament.

Preview, Prediction and Schedule

The Bangalore-based team played out a hard fought 1-1 draw in their first fixture of the tournament. They will be looking forward to being back to winning ways for their survival in the tournament. The defending ISL champions are not fielding their first team in the tournament. So, the best thing they can do is to keep their defence organised and not let Quess East Bengal score. It will be difficult for the Naushad Moosa-managed outfit to stop the attacks of the Red and Gold Brigade as they are without anyone from their first team.

The century-old football club started their Durand Cup campaign with a 2-0 victory over Army Red at their home ground. They increased the margin of their victory in their second fixture of the tournament when they thrashed Jamshedpur FC 6-0. With the team full with Indian youngsters, they are playing with pace and are brimming with confidence. Indian players like Pintu Mahato has been in great form in the tournament. Borja Gomez at the defence also has been a good leader for the Kolkata-based team. The Alejandro Menendez-led outfit will be looking forward to a massive victory.

QEB are definitely the favourite to win the fixture but Bangalore can surprise them with their counter-attack football. But QEB is probably going to win by a margin of three goals.

The QEB-Bengaluru FC match will start at 6 PM IST on August 14.

Live Streaming and how to watch in India



The fixture will not be telecasted on television. Football fans can watch the live streaming on Addatimes app which is available on play store. To watch it on PC, the viewers have to go to the Addatimes website.