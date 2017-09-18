Play
Australia captain Steve Smith was full of praise of MS Dhoni for his incredible batting in the first ODI.
MS Dhoni spotted lying on floor at Chennai airport after 1st ODI win over Australia
PSG manager Unai Emery has acknowledged the unhealthy atmosphere and thus wants the two superstars to sort out their differences.
Neymar vs Edinson Cavani: Is Brazil superstar causing headache for Unai Emery at PSG?
Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2017: Complete list of players and squads of 7 teams
Premier Futsal 2017: Ronaldinho scores a Brace, takes his tally to six goals
Alexis Sanchez might be heading back to La Liga, and feature for Real Madrid, but Manchester City are still knocking at Arsenal's door for his signature.
Who will sign Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez? Battle between Real Madrid and Manchester City hots up
Chennai fans got their money's worth during the 1st ODI as India crushed Australia by 26 runs (D/L) on Sunday, September 17. However, a few of them had a tough time at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Read on for more.
Chennai fans left fuming despite MS Dhoni show in 1st ODI; here's why
India Vs Australia: MS Dhoni completes a special hundred in Chennai
Virat Kohli looks up to MS Dhoni and consults the former captain before taking some key decisions.
Is MS Dhoni the unofficial captain? Mahi 'guides' Virat Kohli to success, says Sunil Gavaskar
Denis Shapovalov ends India's dreams of joining Davis Cup World Group 2018
Kohli said India is lucky to have an able all-rounder in Pandya after the latter led India to a crushing win over Australia in the first ODI on Sunday, September 17.
India vs Australia: Men in Blue are lucky to have Hardik Pandya, says Virat Kohli
Asian Cup Table Tennis: Lin Gaoyuan, Zhu Yuling crowned champions in Ahmedabad
Pandya and Dhoni stitched a 118-run stand to help India recover from early struggles and post 281 in the first ODI against Australia in Chennai on Sunday, September 17.
Hardik Pandya reveals how MS Dhoni helped him plan assault against Australia in 1st ODI
Match fixing in Sri Lanka cricket! Former batsman Chamara Silva banned for two years
Hardik Pandya was taking a special liking to Adam Zampa, who was hit for some massive sixes in Chennai.
India vs Australia: Twitter salutes Hardik Pandya as he entertains Chennai crowd with sixes
