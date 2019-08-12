Babita Phogat, two-time Commonwealth Games gold-medalist and one of the two famous Phogat sisters (Geeta being the other) has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Her father and original coach Mahavir Singh Phogat also joined the ranks of the ruling saffron party on Monday. Hailing from Indian sports' hotbed Haryana, the story of the two sisters got mythologized by the Amir Khan movie Dangal in 2016.

Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju was present on the occasion as well as BJP national general secretary Dr Anil Jain and BJP Haryana state party chief Subhash Barala. The minister formally welcomed Mahavir Phogat into the Party and described him as a great inspiration for the entire nation and thanked him for producing champions for the country.

Mahavir Phogat thanked PM Modi for taking revenge for the terrorist attack in Pulwama and for removing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. He also said that no other party or person would have been able to achieve these things and he felt inspired by them to join the party.

Babita Phogat described herself as 'a big fan of Narendra Modi sir' and said she has been so for a long time. She also mentioned the removal of Article 370 as a great achievement and thanked the BJP for it.