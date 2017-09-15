Play
Pakistan and World XI will meet in the decider of the three-match T20I series in Lahore on Friday, September 15. Check out how to watch live in India.
Sep 15, 2017
Sports News
Play
An anti-racism banner was unfurled in Fenway Park, Boston on Sept.13 during the 4th inning of the Boston Red Soxs game against the Oakland Athletics. The banner reads Racism is as American as baseball, and is claimed by a group called Boston Antifa.
Sep 15, 2017
Racism is as American as baseball: Antifa unfurl confusing banner at Red Sox game
KPL 2017: Mayank Agarwal's 68 in vain as Hubli Tigers face defeat in first home game
Virat Kohli ends association with star-studded Premier Futsal League; here's why
Play
Around 20,000 German football fans have travelled to the UK ahead of tonights Europa league clash with Arsenal. Footage shared on Twitter shows the moment thousands of FC Köln supporters marched through the streets of London chanting.
Sep 14, 2017
FC Köln fans storm London streets in spectacular video
Stage set for Asian Cup Table Tennis in Ahmedabad; Sharath Kamal eyes World Cup berth
Play
Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin clash in one of the greatest boxing matches of 2017.
Sep 14, 2017
Canelo Alvarez vs GGG live boxing: Date, time, can you watch in India?
PV Sindhu vs Minatsu Mitani Korea Open quarter-final: Live streaming, TV coverage & start time
At 35, Roger Federer-inspired Sharath Kamal eyes 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Major setback as BCCI cancels meet to discuss salary hike for women cricketers
Premier Futsal 2017 India live streaming: Full schedule, players, time, TV guide
Play
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are expecting their first child together.
Sep 14, 2017
Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez spotted with growing baby bump and Cristiano Jr [Photo]
Shikhar Dhawan to miss Australia ODIs, will attend unwell wife
MMA fighter hurts referee with barrage of punches after losing bout [Video]
Korea Open badminton: Sindhu, Sameer into quarter-final; Praneeth, Kashyap knocked out
