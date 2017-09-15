Sports News

FC Köln fans storm London streets in spectacular video Play

FC Köln fans storm London streets in spectacular video

Around 20,000 German football fans have travelled to the UK ahead of tonights Europa league clash with Arsenal. Footage shared on Twitter shows the moment thousands of FC Köln supporters marched through the streets of London chanting. Sep 14, 2017
Prev 161 162 163 164 165 166 167 168 169 170 Next
IBTIMES TV
MOST POPULAR