Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir accused Indian spin bowling legend Bishan Singh Bedi of pushing his son for selection in Delhi's age-group teams. Gambhir took to twitter to hit out against the former India captain after the latter indirectly reacted to a tweet of Gambhir, stating that he cannot stoop to conquer.

The former Indian opener in his tweet mentioned that Bedi did bend down for his son's inclusion in the team and Chetan Chauhan pushed for his nephew too, while protesting Navdeep Saini's selection as they claimed that he is an outsider. He also produced a report backing his claims in which Bedi was quoted by PTI saying that Saini is an outsider as he is from Haryana and he should not be selected for the Delhi team.

@BishanBedi talking about "stooping to conquer" ,man who was pushing his undeserving son for selection or @ChetanChauhanCr bent on getting his nephew in DDCA team. Shame. Also reproducing Bedi's comments on Navdeep in a protest letter of 2013. Read onhttps://t.co/hhwMDViipZ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 4, 2019

The Navdeep Saini episode started after the 26-year-old pacer performed brilliantly in the first T20 international fixture against the West Indies bagging three wickets for just 17 runs, finishing his quota of four overs.

Gambhir took to Twitter to congratulate him for his Team India debut performance. He further said that Saini has 'bowled' both Bedi and Chauhan as they tried to end Saini's career in the past.

Kudos Navdeep Saini on ur India debut. U already have 2 wkts even before u have bowled— @BishanBedi & @ChetanChauhanCr. Their middle stumps are gone seeing debut of a player whose cricketing obituary they wrote even before he stepped on the field, shame!!! @BCCI pic.twitter.com/skD77GYjk9 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 3, 2019

In response to that Bishen Singh Bedi claimed that he has never said anything negative about the 26-year-old Haryana-born pacer. He added that he does not believe that he has to stoop to conquer, indirectly hitting at Gambhir.

"I don't believe that I have to stoop to conquer. I would rather not react to any comments on twitter. I have never said a negative thing about Navdeep Saini. Also I believe if someone has made it, it's his credit not any Tom, Dick or Harry's," Bedi told PTI.

Chetan Chauhan also retorted back to Gambhir's allegations stating that as per Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) rules there is a one year cooling period for players belonging to other states. He further asked Gambhir not to insult others. Bedi and Chauhan were both DDCA members in 2013.

India won the first T20 international against West Indies by four wickets with Saini playing a starring role. The Men in Blue restricted the Caribbean team to 95 with a match-winning performance by Navdeep Saini and chased down the total with 16 balls in hand.