Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was trolled heavily on social media due to his continuous batting failures in the West Indies series. The 21-year-old batsman failed in both the T20 matches India played against West Indies. He got dismissed for scores of 0 and 4 runs respectively.

#Pant is not helping his case !! Talent has its worth but the real value lies in scoring runs and that too consistently. I hope he is aware there are quite a few waiting in the line !! #WIvIND #RishabhPant — Mikkhail Vaswani (@MikkhailVaswani) August 4, 2019

While India wins this and leads 1-0, I have to say I am disappointed with Rishabh Pant. Really want him to respect the game a little more. Conditions, opponents and value the opportunities he is getting. Talent without performance is nothing. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) August 3, 2019

The wicket-keeper who plays for Delhi Capitals has a great chance to prove himself as the ideal replacement of Mahendra Singh Dhoni but has not lived up to expectations till now. This has aroused the anger of Indian cricket fans as they took to social media to slam the youngster. Most of them trolled Pant for his performances in the Caribbean. They stated that he does not deserve Dhoni's place and is not doing justice to the chances being given.

How much Years@BCCI Selectors #TeamIndia Captain

Support #RishabhPant to groom

Even he doesn't want to groom and want to throw his wicket unprofessionally ??

Is this a place to test and Development ?

India Senior Team is a place to already groomed player — निष्कर्ष (Nishh) (@Nishkarsh1108) August 5, 2019

The youngster is also getting tagged as being an irresponsible and immature cricketer. Many of the fans even resorted to questioning BCCI's decision to give Pant so many chances.

The 21-year-old got picked to become the first-choice wicket-keeper of the Indian team after MSD opted out of the West Indies tour to serve the Indian army. Post India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 exit, cricket fans demanded Dhoni be replaced by Pant as the 38-year-old's performance was not convincing in the quadrennial tournament. He was continuously criticised by fans and former cricketers for batting at a slow pace. Now, after Pant's dismal performance in the Caribbean tour, most of the fans want Dhoni back as the first-choice wicket-keeper.

India have taken a 2-0 lead in the T20 international series against West Indies. They will face the Caribbean team for the third and final fixture of the T20 series on August 6.