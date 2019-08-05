The constant chatter around India's middle-order grew when the side was shunted out of the World Cup. This also put pressure on the selectors and the management and as a response, players like Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey were included in the squad to take on West Indies.

However, Ajinkya Rahane, who vice-captain in Test matches, is still out of favour with the selectors as far as the ODI format is concerned. There have been voices of support in favour of Rahane's inclusion for the number 4 position and now the player himself has made his preference pretty clear.

"Incidentally, my number (sequence in the prize distribution) here is four... I really enjoy batting at No 4. That's my favourite position," Rahane said in his opening address at the Cricket Association of Bengal's (CAB) annual awards ceremony at the Netaji Indoor Stadium.

Rahane will return to Test cricket against West Indies

Rahane will return to action in the Test series against West Indies. Despite the fact that India's favourites are part of the team, the senior pro is not taking anything for granted.

"We all know they are a dangerous and unpredictable team. I'm really looking forward to the series against the West Indies," Rahane said.

A person who has always looked to put the interest of the team above personal milestones, the vice-captain said that he was looking at giving it his best and contributing as much as possible for the side.

"It is important to respect them and play our game as we've been playing, especially in Test cricket. For me, it's important to give my best. I always focus on contributing for my team and I think I'm just going to do my best as well. Once I go there, I will give my 100 per cent," said Rahane.

Recently, he also found support from captain Virat Kohli who said that the team understands the importance of Rahane as he has always stood up in tough situations and hence, will always be given a longer rope to prosper.

"Jinx has been solid player for us through and through. That's always been our communictaion. He is one of the most sorted guys. Really, really composed. He reads the game well also. Priceless fielder. We have all seen the impact he can create in Test cricket with is slip catching and everything," Kohli said ahead of the series against West Indies.