Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is quite well-known for his heroic performances that have given India many trophies in the last decade. The 38-year-old has achieved all the accolades a cricketer can dream of in his career. He has given India a World Cup after 28 years and is arguably the best-ever skipper to lead the Men in Blue. The hard-hitter is known for the way he finishes of matches keeping his head cool. But, he has recently been spotted playing a different sport in a video posted by his fan club on Twitter.

Is Dhoni planning to play a new sport?

The reality is that Dhoni, who is a Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) of the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army is currently doing his two-month training with his battalion (106 Para TA battalion) in the Kashmir Valley. He has taken a two-month break from the Indian team. The wicket-keeper batsman joined his unit on July 31 and will be there doing his duties of patrolling, guard and post duty till August 15.

Lt. Colonel Mahendra Singh Dhoni spotted playing volleyball with his Para Territorial Battalion! Video Courtesy : DB Creation #IndianArmy #MSDhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/H6LwyC4ALb — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) August 4, 2019

As a part of his training, he was seen playing volley-ball in a video by one of his fan clubs on Twitter. The cricketer was seen serving the ball to the opponents. The video has gone viral on social media.

Dhoni became a qualified paratrooper in 2015 after he successfully completed five parachute training jumps from an army aircraft at the Agra training camp.

Post India's exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 the former skipper was criticised by cricket fans and former cricketers. They argued that the 38-year-old cricketer has become old and is batting at a very slow pace. Speculations about Dhoni's retirement were also doing the rounds.

When Dhoni opted out of the West Indies series, the speculations started to gain ground. But Indian chief selector MSK Prasad clarified that Dhoni will be back in the team as the second-choice keeper since Rishabh Pant will become India's first-choice keeper in the future. The ageing cricketer will help in the grooming process of the youngster Pant.

As reported by NDTV, Dhoni is expected to return for India in T20 internationals against New Zealand and South Africa in February 2020.