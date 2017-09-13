Sports News
Leander Paes' ex-girlfriend Rhea Pillai wants Rs 1 crore, says her lawyers made a howler
India will host Australia for an intriguing five-match ODI series. Since the rivalry has become intense over the years, the contest is going to be closely fought.
Sep 13, 2017
India vs Australia ODI live streaming: Cricket series guide, score, TV channels, tickets and squads
Danielle Wyatt clarified on Twitter and stated as to who are to be blamed for the spelling gaffe.
Sep 13, 2017
Twitter gets it wrong: Virat Kohli spelling gaffe was not Danielle Wyatt's fault as she explains
Who is Kairi Sane? Know more about WWE Mae Young Classic winner
India Vs Australia: Major ODI landmark beckons MS Dhoni; set to join Tendulkar, Ganguly, Dravid
Japan's Kairi Sane wins WWE Mae Young Classic 2017, defeats Shayna Baszler
Watch 2nd T20 cricket live: Pakistan vs World XI match live streaming and TV information
Babar Azam stars as Pakistan down World XI in opening T20I
Belagavi Panthers beat Bellary Tuskers to go top of KPL 2017 points table
Yuvraj Singh was ignored for the Duleep Trophy and the Board President's XI, but it was not due to his batting skills.
Sep 13, 2017
Yuvraj Singh can return to India team if he fulfills these conditions
MS Dhoni was in good form with the bat in the last ODI series, against Sri Lanka, and Ravi Shastri feels it was just a trailer.
Sep 13, 2017
MS Dhoni will play for India in 2019 World Cup: Ravi Shastri
WWE SmackDown live: Vince McMahon returns, where to watch, what time
The England striker believes that scoring consistent goals in Europes premier competition could help elevate him to the level of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.
Sep 12, 2017
Tottenham striker Harry Kane targets Champions League goals to break into world class bracket
