Sports News
Barcelona were knocked out of the Champions League by Juventus last season, and the La Liga team will be plotting revenge on Tuesday.
Sep 12, 2017
Barcelona vs Juventus football live streaming: Watch Champions League match live on TV, Online
Virat Kohli has a huge advantage on the field, with former India skipper MS Dhoni passing him wise inputs.
Sep 12, 2017
Virat Kohli or Steve Smith: Who is the better captain? Former India player answers
Antonella's lips down there! Messi shocks fans with his new lower ab tattoo
Manchester United vs Basel UCL live: TV channel in India, match time, team news
The Celtic boss did admit that the big spending French club were a superior team but insisted that his side are looking forward to facing them. Celtic take on PSG in the Group B match on 12 September, with both sides enjoying an unbeaten start to the season.
Sep 12, 2017
Brendan Rogers claims Celtic are not intimidated by PSG ahead of Champions League clash
Laxman reveals how the World Cup-winning India captain has drastically changed his fitness regime to prolong his international career.
Sep 12, 2017
MS Dhoni 'great mentor' to Virat Kohli, has lot of cricket left in him: VVS Laxman
Suresh Raina had a lucky escape on road as he drove to Kanpur to play in Duleep Trophy match.
Sep 12, 2017
Suresh Raina escapes road accident as he drives to play in Duleep Trophy match
The former Australian captain also says Australia need to be on top of their game to test Kohli's Team India in the upcoming five-match ODI series.
Sep 12, 2017
India vs Australia: Michael Clarke in awe of Virat Kohli's aggression
After Kolkata, FIFA U17 World Cup match tickets in Kerala sold out: Fixtures info
Manchester United are back in their natural habitat in the Champions League and are up for the challenge of playing against the best teams in Europe, manager Jose Mourinho said.
Sep 12, 2017
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho relishing Champions League challenge
Gavaskar is no longer part of a player management group that handled the likes of star cricketers Dhawan, Pant among others. Check out why the legendary cricketer quit the venture.
Sep 12, 2017
No conflict: Sunil Gavaskar cuts ties with Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant. Here's why
GSTTA hails PM Narendra Modi's contribution to sports ahead of Asian Cup Table Tennis
The BCCI could have spent more time and thought about the players before finalising the India vs Australia schedule.
Sep 12, 2017
India vs Australia: Why Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli might be furious with BCCI
The English cricketer had misspelled the India superstar's name in 2014 as well, when she tweeted 'Kohli marry me'.
Sep 12, 2017
Virat Kohli fans troll Danielle Wyatt on Twitter; here is why
