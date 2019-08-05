The Indian side led by Virat Kohli performed consistently good for two matches in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies. They have now sealed the series with another win in Florida in the second T20I.

Captain Virat Kohli said post the win that new players in the side would not get an opportunity to prove their mettle in the upcoming match.

"Winning is always going to be a priority. But sealing the series gives the chance to bring few guys in. Idea is always going to be to win first. But winning the first two games gives the cushion," Kohli said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

After the America sojourn, the teams will now head across to Guyana for the final match, which will be played at Providence Stadium on Tuesday.

A number of young faces are waiting in the wings

There are a number of young faces who could be given a chance in the final match. Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar could find a place in the side. Chahar can replace Ravindra Jadeja.

After the twin failures, there will also be pressure on Rishabh Pant to keep his place as Kohli could include KL Rahul as the wicket-keeper.

One of the biggest advantages for India has been the form of young Washington Sundar. He has been frugal at the top of the order and has chipped away at the wickets. He has also impressed captain Kohli with his fitness and then with his batting ability.

"Starting with the new ball, the way Sundar has bowled against guys who come hard at the ball, he's done a tremendous job. The composure he's shown has been outstanding. He's become fitter, leaner and is very handy with the bat as well. He is definitely going to be a factor for us," Kohli said.

The Indian side will play a 3-match ODI series after the T20I affair and hence, the fresh faces in the side need to be given a go-ahead as they could be important cogs in the middle order as well as in the bowling department.

The management also needs to keep in mind workload management of different senior players in the side and rest or play them accordingly.