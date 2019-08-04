The story of Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli's friendship is legendary. However, in the last decade, their relationship went through some turmoil due to certain statements from Kambli. However, the two men seem to have put the past behind them. Their Twitter posts have been oozing with that same spirit of bonding which saw them put up a world record partnership in their school days.

On Friendship Day, the Master Blaster posted a video on his Twitter timeline which shows the two old buddies engaged in a friendly cricket video game contest. This video is indeed special as it has the former Indian cricketers eschewing that spirit of friendliness which makes you realise that while they may have grown up, somewhere in their heart, they still have the same child-like enthusiasm.

The video ends in a special way also. After their game ends, the two men have a high-five. Then, Kambli says, let's have a super over. Tendulkar responds by saying: "In this match, there are no super over." When his friend asks why, he replies: "Because in friendship, there are 'no boundaries.'" This is a cheeky remark aimed at the World Cup final and the boundary count rule that awarded England the trophy.

Kasa visru shakto!

Miss our playing days.?

Why don’t you come over, we’ll do something fun.

Guys, any suggestions?? https://t.co/TIoABbfdGM — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 3, 2019

This followed a tweet posted by Kambli earlier in the day where he claimed to "have beaten the Master Blaster in his own game." He then asks: "Who's the Universe Boss?"

Sachin replied by posting a video where he challenges Kambli to another match and says the first one wasn't recorded while the next one will be.

Kamblya, found this photo of ours from our school days.

Memories came rushing back and thought of sharing this. pic.twitter.com/pUkOablTAX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 3, 2019

Even on the previous day, there were some heart-touching Twitter exchanges between the two men. Vinod mentioned a funny anecdote relating to their young days when Tendulkar decided to let his friend suffer a serious admonition from their late coach Ramakant Achrekar. Sachin also shared an old photo from their school days with a lovely caption. Hopefully, this spirit of friendship will continue without any hiccups in the future.