The outburst of anger directed at ICC for the way the winners were decided after the World Cup final ended in a tie, contrasted greatly with the calm and composed demeanour of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. But underneath the gentle exterior that the Kiwi skipper possesses, lies a dejected and still anguished soul.

In his first interview since the World Cup final, given to RNZ, a radio network of New Zealand, Williamson was asked about the World Cup final's conclusion. The reply given by the leading Black Caps' captain encapsulated his discontent with the whole episode.

"It's a difficult one, because essentially it's someone's idea that's decided the final rather than perhaps cricket itself. I feel for our guys but I feel for their guys as well, and probably all the supporters around the world.

"It's interesting but both sides, all players involved, have played so much cricket throughout their careers ... and then here you are on the biggest stage and to be involved in a game where it's been decided with something that's so foreign is new to everybody," the Black Caps' leader stated.

He was also asked about the huge amount of support that he has been receiving since the final and being considered the 'nice guys' of cricket. To this, Kane replied by saying that they are only staying true to the style of cricket they want to play.

"You can do things a number of different ways. For us it's not having the idea of being, or living up to a tag of being, nice guys. It's not that at all. Other teams do things in different ways and we respect that, that's absolutely fine.

"But for us, it's coming back to the sort of characteristics and traits we want to uphold when we play cricket. We just want to go about our business in a way that our people are proud to get behind us. Ultimately [you hope] some young kids coming through might be inspired to pick up the game, enjoy it and take it through to some later years," the 28-year old responded.