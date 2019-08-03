Indian opener KL Rahul is on the verge of achieving a milestone of becoming the fastest to score 1000 runs in T20Is and breaking Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam's record when Team India face West Indies on Saturday, August 3. Azam achieved this feat in 26 innings.

The part-time wicket-keeper and frontline batsman, who is quite comfortable in this format of the game, is just 121 runs short of becoming the seventh Indian to score 1000 runs in T20 internationals. If he scores the required number of runs in Saturday's clash, then he will break the record of Babar Azam as he will achieve the feat in 25 innings. Indian skipper Virat Kohli reached the milestone after playing 27 innings also.

It is not an easy task for the Karnataka born player as scoring a ton in a T20 match is never easy. But the 27-years old right-hander already has three centuries in T20 matches out of which two have been scored for Team India.

But, looking at his current form, it will not be that easy for the opener to play such a massive innings. He was in mixed form through the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Rahul got starts in many of the matches but failed to convert them to big scores except on one occassion when he scored a century against Sri Lanka.

India exited the World Cup after facing defeat at the hands of New Zealand by 18 runs. After India's return, a lot of controversies surrounding the team started to come up and the coaching staff were also given an extension till the end of the West Indies series. BCCI has already accepted applications for the posts in the coaching unit.

Currently, the Men in Blue have gone to play three ODIs and T20Is and two Test matches against the West Indies in the Caribbean. The Test matches will be the part of ICC World Test Championship