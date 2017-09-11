Play
An World XI team, led by Faf du Plessis, will play three T20Is in Lahore from September 12. Check out what members of the ICC team have to say about helping cricket return to Pakistan.
Sep 11, 2017
Sports News
This match will also gives some India youngster's like Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal and Washington Sundar to prove their class against the big guns.
Sep 11, 2017
Board President's XI vs Australia preview: How to follow live, team news and schedule
India Vs Australia ODIs 2017: Here is how Virat Kohli-led side can become No. 1 again
30th Table Tennis Asian Cup 2017: List of players, venue, dates, prize money, format, TV information
Virat Kohli's immediate plan would be to beat Australia in the upcoming ODI and T20 series, which starts from Sunday.
Sep 11, 2017
This is how India captain Virat Kohli gets inspired by Roger Federer
Ahmedabad ready to host 30th Table Tennis Asian Cup 2017; top players confirmed for $50,000 event
Smith says Australia's chances of winning the upcoming ODI series will be boosted if they manage to manage to shut the Indian captain down.
Sep 11, 2017
India vs Australia 2017: Steve Smith starts mind games with Virat Kohli, warns captain ahead of ODIs
Nadal said he would not have pursued a career in tennis if not his uncle and long-time coach Toni Nadal, who parted ways with his nephew after the US Open final on Sunday, September 10.
Sep 11, 2017
Rafael Nadal pays emotional tribute to 'most important person' after US Open 2017 win
Mohammed Taha stole the show as Bijapur continued their winning run in Mysuru. In the evening match on Sunday, September 10, hosts Mysuru were outplayed by Bellary.
Sep 11, 2017
KPL 2017: Mohammed Taha sets sixes record as Bijapur down Hubli, Bellary clinch maiden win
Rafael Nadal takes on big-serving South Africa star Kevin Anderson in the Men's singles final of US Open 2017 in a bid to win his 16th Grand Slam title on Sunday, September 10.
Sep 10, 2017
Rafael Nadal vs Kevin Anderson US Open 2017 final: Live streaming, TV guide & start time
One wonders if Yuvraj Singh will represent India as the BCCI is rotating players keeping in mind the next ICC World Cup 2019 in England.
Sep 10, 2017
Yuvraj Singh ignored for India squad: Twitter wants to know 'truth' behind exclusion
The World Cup-winning all-rounder says he would want the BCCI and even some players to buy own aircraft for travelling overseas. Check out his idea here.
Sep 10, 2017
Virat Kohli and Co should buy own private jets to avoid fatigue: Kapil Dev
India will host Australia for a five-match ODI and three T20Is in September and October. Yuvraj Singh, as expected, has once again been ignored.
Sep 10, 2017
No Ashwin, Jadeja as BCCI announce India squad for first 3 ODIs against Australia
Shah Rukh Khan was a bundle of joy on Sunday, September 10 morning as his Trinidad-based Caribbean Premier League franchise won its second title, beating Chris Gayle's St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the final.
Sep 10, 2017
CPL 2017 final: Here's how Shah Rukh Khan plans to celebrate Trinbago Knight Riders' second title
PV Sindhu opens up on her love for movies, Ranveer Singh and Baahubali star Prabhas
