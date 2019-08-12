Royal Challengers Bangalore assistant coach and former Indian cricketer Mithun Manhas expressed his gratitude to the Indian Army for taking care of his grandparents in Jammu and Kashmir. The former batsman's grandparents live in Bhaderwah town in Doda district of Jammu. The 39-year-old cricketer took to Twitter to thank the Indian Army stating that his grandparents are quite old and were taken care of by the Indian Army as they regularly visited them and provided the elderly couple with medical help.

"My grandparents live in Bhaderwah, J&K, they r quite old. Just got the news that they are doing fine. Would like to thank the Indian army for taking care of the medical needs and visiting them on regular basis!! Jai jawan!!" his tweet read.

My grandparents live in Bhaderwah, J&K , they r quite old . Just got the news that they are doing fine . Would like to thank the Indian army for taking care of the medical needs and visiting them on regular basis !! Jai jawan!! @adgpi @PMOIndia — Mithun Manhas (@MithunManhas) August 11, 2019

After the abrogation of Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, all modes of telecommunication have been suspended in the valley. There has been a lot of tension in the air and the presence of security forces has been beefed up in the valley for the last few days following central government's decision to bifurcate the state and remove Article 370.

The former Delhi Ranji-team captain is from Jammu. He played many years for Delhi before moving back to Jammu and Kashmir. The 39-year-old played his last first-class match in 2016. He has scored 9,714 runs at an average of 45.82 scoring 27 centuries and 49 half-centuries in first-class cricket. He has also played the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Daredevils and Pune Warriors. The former all-rounder is currently associated with the Royal Challengers Bangalore as he was made the assistance coach earlier this year for the 2019 season. RCB finished at the bottom of the league table in this year's edition.