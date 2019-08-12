Days after India's intelligence agencies warned of attacks by Pakistan-based terrorist group, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), new reports emerged, stating a group of terrorists are planning to carry out a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack is said to take place either on Eid or ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has reportedly given Jaish full permission to cause as many casualties as they can, without worrying about "collateral damage," sources from the Indian intelligence agency told Times of India.

Security personals also revealed that the planned attack will take place in a mosque so that Pakistan can 'pin the blame to India'.

A group of seven Jaish terrorists entered the region, south of Banihal and Pir Panjal mountain range, police sources said. 'We suspect they infiltrated from Rajouri or Poonch district," a police official said.

It is reported that the group's target is to attack civilian traffic and security installations along the highway in Anantnag district, security sources in south Kashmir said.

Abdul Rauf Azhar, the younger brother of Jaish chief Maulana Masood Azhar, is said to have met ISI officials in Rawalpindi to organise the attack. Abdul Rauf reportedly went back to Bhawalpur after sending the group of suicide bombers to Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier reports suggested that a large number of JeM recruits shifted to the border regions of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) from terror camps in Punjab. Local sleeper cells were also reported to have been activated and a three-member team of JeM was said to plan an attack in Mumbai.

Indian security forces have been put on high alert as terror camps in Kotli, Rawalkot, Bagh and Muzzafrabad in PoK area, bordering Line of Control (LoC), have been reactivated with "backing by the Pakistan army", said top intelligence sources.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval landed in J&K last week and reviewed security arrangements along the LoC with the army and paramilitary commanders.

The reports came a week after the Indian government's move to revoke the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two union territories. Pakistan has called the decision "illegal, unilateral, reckless and coercive attempt" and proceeded to expel Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria and suspended all bilateral ties last week.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan compared the BJP government with Nazi fascism and called for the international community to act against the "genocide of the Kashmiris".

What should be obvious is the int community will be witnessing the genocide of the Kashmiris in IOK. Question is: Will we watch another appeasement of fascism, this time in the garb of BJP govt, or will the int community have the moral courage to stop this from happening? — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 8, 2019

Khan has also made ominous statements about a military conflict between the two countries and said that "Pulwama-like attacks" can be expected.

"I can already predict this will happen. They will attempt to place the blame on us again. They may strike us again, and we will strike back," Imran Khan said in the joint session of parliament last week.

Counterinsurgency experts have told TOI, "Terror is the only cost-effective strategy that they are left with, now that India has concretised integration of J&K with the rest of the country."

Experts have said that Pakistan is planning the armed conflict in the state to demonstrate the pro-Pakistan sentiments and will continue to sponsor terror activities in the state.