Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) is planning to carry out attacks on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir and Mumbai, intelligence agencies warned the Indian government, according to reports.

Abdul Rauf Azhar, the younger brother of Jaish chief Maulana Masood Azhar, relocated to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after meetings in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, a senior security official told Hindustan Times.

JeM commander Abdul Rauf, along, with a large number of recruits, has reportedly shifted to the border regions of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) from his camps in Punjab. Indian intelligence agencies have assessed the situation and said that there could be future attacks against "some infrastructure and economic target", a senior government official.

According to the intel from security agencies, Local sleeper cells have been activated and a three-member team of JeM is reportedly planning to carry out an attack in Mumbai.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval landed in J&K on Monday and reviewed security arrangements along the Line of Control (LoC) with the army and paramilitary commanders.

The Indian intelligence reports coincide with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's ominous statement on Wednesday. He said that "Pulwama-like attacks" and a possible war can be expected.

"I can already predict this will happen. They will attempt to place the blame on us again. They may strike us again, and we will strike back," Imran Khan said in the parliament.

The PM made the statement at the National Assembly while addressing the Indian government's recent decision to revoke the special status granted to J&K and split the state into two union territories.

Pakistan on Wednesday expelled Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria and suspended all bilateral ties in response to the Kashmir issue. The neighbouring country also said that the issue will be taken to the United Nations Security Council and called the move "illegal, unilateral, reckless and coercive attempt".

The United States urged both the countries to maintain peace and stability along the LoC. "We continue to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern," a recent US statement said.