Live

In a historic move, the Modi-led BJP government redrew the map of Jammu and Kashmir by bifurcating it into two Union territories. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is in Kashmir to review the ground situation and has said that locals are happy with the move. Doval has sent a report to the Home Ministry, in which he said, "There is peace and normalcy in J&K and it had been event free. No agitation. People also moving about for essential work."

Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba in also in Jammu and Kashmir to oversee the security measures.

The resolution to revoke Article 370, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has been moved in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, August 6, by Home Minister Amit Shah. The BJP government has a clear majority in the Lower House of the Parliament. The Jammu and Kashmir reorganisation bill was passed with a two-thirds majority in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

However, before announcing the big move, the Centre had rushed an additional 38,000 troops to the Valley. Another batch of 8,000 security personnel was sent yesterday after the announcement was made.

Kashmir is under lockdown and top political leaders - Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti - were arrested after the two resolutions cleared Rajya Sabha.

Live Updates