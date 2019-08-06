In a historic move, the Modi-led BJP government redrew the map of Jammu and Kashmir by bifurcating it into two Union territories. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is in Kashmir to review the ground situation and has said that locals are happy with the move. Doval has sent a report to the Home Ministry, in which he said, "There is peace and normalcy in J&K and it had been event free. No agitation. People also moving about for essential work."
Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba in also in Jammu and Kashmir to oversee the security measures.
The resolution to revoke Article 370, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has been moved in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, August 6, by Home Minister Amit Shah. The BJP government has a clear majority in the Lower House of the Parliament. The Jammu and Kashmir reorganisation bill was passed with a two-thirds majority in Rajya Sabha on Monday.
However, before announcing the big move, the Centre had rushed an additional 38,000 troops to the Valley. Another batch of 8,000 security personnel was sent yesterday after the announcement was made.
Kashmir is under lockdown and top political leaders - Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti - were arrested after the two resolutions cleared Rajya Sabha.
J&K still an internal matter? Congress asks
Addressing in Lok Sabha, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked whether J&K is still an internal matter? Chowdhury said, "J&K is being monitored by the UN since 1948. Is that an internal matter? We signed the Shimla Agreement and Lahore Declaration, was that an internal matter or bilateral?
WATCH | Congress MLA supports Centre on scrapping of Article 370
Welcoming the move, Congress MLA from Raebareli Sadar said, "It will help in integrating J&K into the mainstream. It's a historic decision. It should not be politicised. As an MLA, in my capacity, I welcome this decision."
Imran Khan skips joint session
A massive ruckus broke out in Pakistan Parliament after Prime Minister Imran Khan skipped the joint session to hold a discussion on Jammu and Kashmir.
Indian Army foils infiltration bid
Indian Army has foiled a major infiltration bid in Macchal Sector of Jammu and Kashmir at 2:30 am on Tuesday. At least 5-6 terrorists have reportedly infiltrated into the Indian territory.
Not a single incident of violence reported from Kashmir: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh
The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is largely peaceful, confirms J&K DGP Dilbag Singh. Speaking to India Today, Dilbag Singh said, "There is zero violence in Kashmir. Any report of violence in the Valley is incorrect. Situation in south, north and central Kashmir is completely peaceful."
Nation made by people, not plots of land: Rahul Gandhi on Article 370
National integration isn’t furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution. This nation is made by its people, not plots of land.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2019
This abuse of executive power has grave implications for our national security.