Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli recently jumped on the bandwagon and took the bottle cap challenge. The challenge had become an overnight trend with many celebrities joining in and bringing their own modifications to it.

But Kohli made it interesting by performing the challenge with a bat in hand and Team India's coach Ravi Shastri's voice booming in the background as he describes the movement of the bat as well as the wrist position.

Kohli took to social media to share the video

Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote, "Better late than never,#BottleCapChallenge."

In the video, the captain can be seen focused on the bottle with a bat in his hand. He then, with a swing of the bat, removes the cap of the bottle and Shastri describes the sequence of affairs.

"He's a got a wide range of shots, what is he doing to do," Shastri can be heard saying in the beginning of the video.

As soon as Kohli removes the Bottle Cap, Shastri said, "Oh, what a shot that is, a flick of the wrist and way she goes, what a shot."

Other former and current Indian players, including Shikhar Dhawan, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and England pacer Jofra Archer, have already taken up the challenge.

After the first match was rained out, Virat Kohli-led team Team India is all set to take on West Indies in the second match of the series in Trinidad and Tobago. While rain remains a threat even in this match, India would hope for a full game in order to test out a few new names in the squad.

The focus will be on Shreyas Iyer as the young man will try to nail down a spot in India's middle order.

"It's really important for me as a youngster, coming into the side after a year again to cement my position," Iyer said on Saturday (August 10), ahead of the second one-dayer. "When you have to cement your position, you will be needing opportunities, and I feel that I will be getting that opportunity this time and I will be making the best use of it."