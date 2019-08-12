Indian former cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to pull the legs of English former cricketer Kevin Pietersen after Manchester United defeated Chelsea FC 4-0 in the English Premier League opening week at the Old Trafford stadium. Yuvraj Singh, an ardent Manchester United fan, hit out at Pietersen who is incidentally a big Chelsea fan on a jovial note by asking the latter why he was quiet after the Blues loss.

Hey mr @KP24 very quiet today all ok @ManUtd — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 12, 2019

Pietersen had a fight with the Indian cricketer on Twitter earlier this year in January over Manchester United. The 39-year-old cricketer was annoyed as Twitter was showing that the Old Trafford-based club will win the English Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. He mentioned that the Red Devils were not even in the top-four of the 2018-19 season and were the second-best team from Manchester. Later, Yuvraj commented that the former England cricketer should get used to the media and that the truth hurts.

Bloody hell, by reading Twitter it would suggest that @ManUtd are winning the Premier League & just won the Champions League. They're not even in the top 4 & you are the SECOND best team in Manchester! Will people just SHUT IT! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) January 14, 2019

You should be used to the media by now Kp some kind of truth always hurts @ManUtd go United ! — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 14, 2019

In reply to the Indian cricketer, who was playing in the recently concluded Global T20 in Canada, Pietersen asked him which was the best team from Manchester.

Who's the best team in Manchester, Pie-Chucker? — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) January 14, 2019

Haha well depends r we looking at current form or counting no of championships? — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 14, 2019

Living in the NOW! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) January 14, 2019

Yuvraj questioned whether it is based on current form or the total number of championships to which the English cricketer replied that he is living it now.

Manchester United thumped Chelsea FC 4-0 with a brace from Marcus Rashford and goals from Daniel James, Anthony Martial. The match started with Chelsea taking the charge on United but the Red Devils got the lead after Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma brought Martial inside the box and conceded a penalty. The 21-year-old footballer placed the penalty past the diving Kepa who guessed the right direction. The Blues had the better of the first-half enjoying 71 per cent of the possession and came close to score twice as they hit the woodwork much to the relief of David De Gea.

But in the second half, the story was completely different as the Chelsea defence was split open and Rashford capitalised the opportunity from a Paul Pogba assist. Anthony Martial made it 3-0 adding to the agony of the travelling Blues fans. After the third goal, Chelsea went on the back seat and the Red Devils were attacking in regular intervals. Finally, they broke the Blues defence for the fourth time as new signing Welsh youngster Daniel James made it 4-0 from a Pogba pass.

The match marked the debut of Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager who will definitely want to forget about the outing.