When the Indian selectors announced India's ODI squad, they included a number of young and new faces in order to find a solution to the long-standing problem of the middle order. However, the first match was rained out and only two matches are left in the series.

Ahead of the second match, there are a number of stalwarts who are on the cusp of scripting records. Leading the way, as always, is Indian captain Virat Kohli, who tends to break a record every time he steps onto a cricket field.

He absolutely loves the West Indies bowling attack and his record against them is nothing short of stunning. When his numbers are pitted against different oppositions, his average and strike rate is second-best against Windies. His innings per fifty-plus score ratios of 1.94 is also second-best after 1.92 against New Zealand.

The Indian skipper is also the second-highest run-scorer against West Indies in ODIs and if he manages to score 19 runs in the upcoming match, he will take the first spot in the illustrious list. As of now, former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad tops the list.

Gayle on the cusp of history

For West Indies, Chris Gayle, who was not in good form in the 1st match, needs seven more runs to become the leading run-scorer for West Indies in ODI cricket. The stage is perfectly set for Chris Gayle who will step out to play his 300th ODI match. He needs 107 runs to become the leading run-scorer for West Indies against India in One Day Internationals.

Mohammed Shami has the best bowling average by Indian bowler against West Indies in ODIs for bowlers with a minimum of 100 overs bowled. He has the best bowling strike rate by an Indian bowler against West Indies for a minimum of 100 overs bowled.

For India, the bigger focus will be on the middle-order and young batsman Shreyas Iyer believes the time has come for him to step and be counted

"It's really important for me as a youngster, coming into the side after a year again to cement my position," Iyer said on Saturday (August 10), ahead of the second one-dayer. "When you have to cement your position, you will be needing opportunities, and I feel that I will be getting that opportunity this time and I will be making the best use of it."