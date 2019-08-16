The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), appointed by the BCCI to select the next coach for the Indian team, has recommended continuation of Ravi Shastri in his position as the head coach of the side. The committee, which consisted of former captain Kapil Dev and Shantha Rangaswamy along with former coach Anshuman Gaikwad, conducted interviews with the five candidates that were left in the fray and eventually favoured the incumbent candidate.

Shastri was appointed the coach of the team in mid-2017 after Anil Kumble stepped down from his position. The tenure of the former India all-rounder was supposed to end with the 2019 World Cup but he, along with the other support staff members, were given a 45-day extension.

India's captain in all three formats, Virat Kohli, had publicly backed Shastri at the press conference before the team embarked on the tour of West Indies. Other contenders who were shortlisted for the role included former Afghanistan coach Lalchand Rajput, former coach of West Indies Phil Simmons, former coach of Sri Lanka Tom Moody, etc.

The decision of the committee was announced by Kapil Dev at a press conference.