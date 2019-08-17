Defending English Premier League champions Manchester City will fight it out against Tottenham Hotspur in their second fixtures of this year's edition of the tournament at the Etihad Stadium on August 17.

The Sky Blues are riding high on confidence after they thumped West Ham at the London stadium whereas Tottenham will try to build on their 3-1 win against Aston Villa after they came back from a goal down.

Preview, Prediction and Schedule

The defending champions have started their premier league season in style with a dominating 5-0 victory over the Hammers as Raheem Sterling netted a hattrick. The best thing about their victory was that their whole team performed well and it was not due to any individual brilliance. Moreover, City were without the services of Sergio Aguero and Bernardo Silva and the way they played was very much positive for their coach Pep Guardiola.

Riyad Mahrez caught the eyes of everyone with his brilliant performance as he contributed with two assists. Pep will probably not make any changes in the squad when they meet the Lilywhites at their home turf. Manchester City will definitely continue on their winning form and want to thrash Hotspur the way they did it in the previous fixture.

On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur had to come back from a goal down to beat Aston Villa at their home ground. Though new arrival Tanguy Ndombele equalised for the Lilywhites he was not up to his potential in his debut premier league match. Christien Eriksen's introduction in the game helped in Tottenham's coming back after which Harry Kane finished it off with a brace.

The Lilywhites will take all the positives from the previous match and move on as they have one of the toughest opponents in front of them on Saturday.

City are definitely the favourites to win the match as they are in sublimed form and they will also get the backing of the home crowd. But Tottenham with Harry Kane in their squad may have different plans.

The Manchester City-Tottenham Hotspur match will start at 4.30 PM local time and 10 PM IST on August 17.

The important fixtures of the day are:

Liverpool vs Southampton will start at 2 PM local time and 7.30 PM IST.

Arsenal vs Burnley will start at 12 PM local time and 5 PM IST.

Where to watch and live streaming in India:

The broadcasting rights of the EPL are with the Star group in India. The matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD. Live streaming can be accessed in India on Hotstar app.