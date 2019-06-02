Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League for the sixth time beating Tottenham Hotspurs in the final at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid. The Reds are behind Real Madrid (13) at joint second position along with AC Milan, both teams having six UCL trophies in their trophy cabinet. Liverpool last won the trophy after their famous victory against AC Milan in 2005.

The all-English Champions Legue final was more of a one-sided affair as Liverpool took the lead in the 2nd minute of the match with a spot-kick from Mo Salah. The kick was earned by the Reds as Moussa Sissoko was punished for a handball inside the box. The Egyptian magician, who had to leave the field in tears during last year's UCL final due to an injury, did not waste such an opportunity to take an early lead in the match.

The first half of the game did not look like a final as the Lilywhites were pretty much clueless on the field. There was no coordination between the midfield and the forward line. Liverpool, on the other hand, were pretty well organised with Sadio Mane teaming up with Salah and leading the attack from the front. Though Tottenham had more of the possession, they were not able to deliver in the final third.

The second half of the match was much more competitive and fast as both the teams started charging against each other to find the back of the net. Spurs were attacking desperately with Son Heung-min coming down to defend and get possession of the ball to attack. Mauricio Pochettino's gamble of playing Harry Kane, who was not match-fit, instead of in-form Lucas Moura turned out to be a flop as Kane was pretty much silent throughout the match. Virgil Van Dijk and Andrew Robertson were having the game of their lives as they were not letting any Spurs attack to grow inside the box. Jurgen Klopp's positive approach benefitted Liverpool as they did not become ultra-defensive which would have made it tough for them.

Another star of the match was Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker. The 67 million Euro summer signing of the Reds proved his worth by making some vital saves in the dying moments of the match. The Lilywhites tried desperately to equalise in the last ten minutes but the Brazilian giant stood there like a wall blocking everything which came his way.

The final nail in the coffin was hammered by Divock Origi, who scored in the 87th minute by driving low and past the grasps of Hugo Lloris. The travelling Liverpool fans knew that it was enough for them to win the trophy and they started their celebration singing British band Pink Floyd's, 'Fearless' in the stands. After the goal was scored Tottenham tried to get one back but Alisson again denied them. Both the teams had almost the same number of shots in the match but the Reds were much more clinical in their finishing.

The victory marked Klopp's maiden European trophy win which removed his final loser tag and gave some respite to the Liverpool fans as they were trophy-less for a long time. After last year's loss in the finals due to some goalkeeping blunders, this year the Reds were saved by the performance of their goalkeeper. On the other hand, Pochettino was not fast enough to change his tactics as the match progressed which costed Tottenham the title.