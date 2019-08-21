Ahead of India's first Test against West Indies, the management has a couple of tricky calls to make. The decision has to be made between Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane for the position of number 5 and then there is a decision to be made between Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja for the spot of second spinner.

Once a certainty in India's Test batting order, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is locked in a battle for the middle-order with Hanuma Vihari and Rohit Sharma. Vihari was impressive in the 'A' games and then continued his form with the Indian side against West Indies 'A'. Also, for Rohit Sharma, there is always the opportunity to make his talent fruitful in the longest format.

However, ahead of the West Indies trip, Kohli had thrown his weight behind his deputy, especially in Test cricket. "He is one of the most sorted guys. Really, really composed, reads the game well also, priceless fielder. We have all seen the impact he can make in Test cricket with his slip catching and everything," Kohli had said ahead of the tour.

Decisions to be made regarding spinners

There is also another dilemma which faces the Indian selectors. Who would be the second spinner between Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja? Jadeja is the all-round package and is certainly a tantalising option for Kohli, especially in the absence of Hardik Pandya.

After a nightmare in Lord's, Kuldeep gave a great account of his pedigree in Sydney where he picked up a 5-wicket haul and his variations were tricky for West Indies in the limited-overs leg and could tempt the management to pick him for the first Test.

After Kuldeep's performance in Sydney, coach Ravi Shastri said that the chinaman bowler was India's number 1 spinner outside Asian conditions. Ahead of India's first match at Antigua, the side went for a bonding session at an Antigua beach and skipper Virat Kohli uploaded the photo of the same. The players along with the support staff were seen posing and the caption read: "Stunning day at the beach with the boys."

"That's going to be the essence of this Test championship as well. There will hardly be any boring draws, there will be exciting draws, because everyone will want those extra points. I don't think us batsmen have lived up to the standard," captain Virat Kohli said ahead of the series.