Arguably the greatest figure in the history of pro-wrestling, The Undertaker, is coming back to WWE's flagship weekly program SmackDown. He would be part of a special episode that would take place at the iconic Madison Square Garden on September 10.

This would be a special moment for the former World Heavyweight Champion as it would be his first appearance on an episode of SmackDown at the legendary arena. September 10 would also be special because both Raw and SmackDown will take place back-to-back at the same venue.

The Undertaker had been out of action for a substantial amount of time at the beginning of the year and also was absent from Wrestlemania 35. In this time, he appeared out of character on some non-WWE shows. Eventually, WWE decided to re-sign the superstar and agreed on a highly-lucrative contract for the Deadman.

Since then, the superstar has made numerous appearances on WWE and has also competed in two matches. His contest with Goldberg had turned out to be a complete disaster while a tag-team match, with Roman Reigns as his partner, against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre fared better.

WWE has also teased a storyline between the Phenom and Hall of Famer Sting. Only time will tell whether this appearance of Undertaker would lead to a new feud.