Argentina's football star Lionel Messi has reportedly requested Barcelona chiefs to sign Brazilian striker Neymar from PSG. The Barcelona officials are actively trying to get the signature of the Brazilian star to please the Argentine, reported Spanish newspaper Marca.

Neymar has earlier expressed his desire to move out of the French club and also had not gone to training so that the club officials sell him. He desperately wanted to move back to Barcelona but according to speculations, he was also in talks with Real Madrid for a move in exchange of Luka Modric plus cash.

The Real Madrid players have talked with the 27-year-old star player and informed him that he would be welcomed in the colours of the Los Blancos.

However, Barcelona is also set to make an offer for the striker on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy next season. According to reports, PSG are open for talks with Barcelona and can let go of the 27-year-old Brazilian striker with the obligation to buy next summer. Discussions are on regarding how much PSG will demand when the player signs for the Catalan club in 2020.

It will be a very important move for the Blaugrana as they had a poor start to the season with a 1-0 loss away from home against Athletic Bilbao in the opener of La Liga's 2019-20 season. Barca's performance was not up to the mark and with Messi not in the ranks, they could not pose any major threat for their opponents.

The performance of their new big signing, Frenchman Antoine Griezmann, was also not up to his potential. Moreover, the Catalan club have let Phillipe Coutinho go to Bayern Munich on loan with an option to buy recently, so they need more firepower to boost their attack. Neymar will perfectly fit in the squad and will be a major inclusion in the unit. But the Catalan club do not have much time left as the transfer window will close on September 2.