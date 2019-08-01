Brazilian star Neymar is desperate to leave PSG for Barcelona whereas Manchester United has agreed to the Pablo Dybala swap deal with Juventus. Neymar has told his club that he wants out and is refusing to play for the French club.

PSG have demanded £165million from Barcelona in response to which the Catalan club has offered player-plush cash deals which includes two players in exchange of the Brazilian. PSG's sporting director Leanardo had tried to persuade the 26-year-old to stay for another season but the latter did not agree. As a result of which PSG officials have set up a meeting with the Barcelona president to discuss the deal.

Barcelona is planning a bid for Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian if they cannot secure their target Real Betis youngster Junior Firpo, according to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo. Ernesto Valverde, the Catalan club's boss wants to boost his defence by signing another defender to the squad. Firpo has a £45million release clause in his contract that is there till 2023. If the deal does not work out then they will go for the United full-back.

Manchester United have agreed to a swap deal for Pablo Dybala from Juventus. The player that United is offering is Romelu Lukaku and the Red Devils had been heavily linked with Juventus for signing the Argentine. But it depends on Dybala at this moment.