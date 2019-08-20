The men and women of Border Security Force (BSF) of India have made the country proud with their exemplary performances in the ongoing World Police and Fire Games 2019, in Chengdu China. Medals are coming in thick and fast for the Indian contingent at the biennial meet.

In judo, Constable Vishal Ruhil grabbed the gold in 73 kg weight category while Constable Udayvir picked up a bronze in the 100+ kg division. In archery also, India tasted success with Constable Chaman Singh putting a gold in India's kitty.

Women from the BSF weren't left behind either. In athletics, Constable Sonam grabbed three medals – one gold in triple jump and a silver each in long jump and 200 meters. In high jump also, there was a gold for India courtesy Constable Athira Mohanan.

While the Indians may not be making a big mark in swimming at the international level, in these games, there are plenty of medals to celebrate from the aquatics centre as well. The two biggest stars in the pool for the country were ASI CH Vinay Krishna and Inspector Mandar A Divase. The former picked up four golds and five silvers while the latter also added to India's burgeoning tally with a staggering haul of eight golds and one silver and bronze each.

Constables Radhey Kumar and Gova Ram provided India more heft in the medals tally by succeeding in long-distance running events. Radhey has one gold, four silvers and one bronze for his efforts while Gova got two golds, one silver and three bronzes.

Reacting to this windfall of success, BSF put out a statement on Twitter celebrating the success of its personnel. "BSF troopers in the Indian contingent are putting up their best and earning medals in this biennial athletic event, open to active and retired law enforcement and fire service personnel throughout the world," the statement said.