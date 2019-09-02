India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant surpassed cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni and became the fastest Indian keeper to claim 50 dismissals in Test cricket on the third day of the second Test against West Indies.

The 21-year-old keeper took 11 Test matches to achieve the milestone record which was previously held by Dhoni, who had taken 15 Tests to achieve this feat.

On the other hand, Ishant Sharma went past Kapil Dev to claim the second-highest wickets for India in Tests outside the continent. He claimed the record by picking up the wicket of Jahmar Hamilton. Anil Kumble, who is the only bowler ahead of Sharma, has 200 wickets to his name from the 50 Tests he has played.

The 21-year-old Pant achieved the feat when he took a catch off an Ishant Sharma delivery and got Kraigg Brathwaite's wicket. The right-handed batsman nicked the ball behind as the Indian wicket-keeper took an easy catch.

The Men in Blue again dominated the third day of the Test as the Indian bowlers bundled the West Indies tail and took a lead of 299 runs. Virat Kohli decided to bat and after a major setback in the initial phase as India were reduced to 57 for four, Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari steadied the ship. India declared setting up a target of 468 runs for the Caribbean.

At the end of the day, West Indies were struggling at 45 runs with the loss of both the openers cheaply. The Men in Blue are on the brink of completing a 2-0 whitewash in the Test series as they have got two days left to pick up eight wickets. Kohli's men will take a massive lead in the ICC World Test Championship with this victory.

Earlier in the Caribbean tour, India had defeated West Indies 3-0 and 2-0 in the T20 and ODI series respectively.