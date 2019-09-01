The US Open 2019 is heading towards its business end. On Sunday, 01 September 2019, the tournament will witness three of its biggest stars in action. Five-time champion Roger Federer will be facing David Goffin while the most exciting prospect is offered by the contest between defending champion Novak Djokovic and 2016 champion Stanislas Wawrinka.

In the women's division, Serena Williams will continue her attempts to get level with Australia's Margaret Court for the record of most career Grand Slam titles – 24. In the fourth round, she will face Petra Martic, seeded no. 23. The Croatian player reached the quarterfinals of the French Open earlier this year. That is her best ever showing at a Major. Getting into the quarters at Flushing Meadows would be an even tougher challenge.

Schedule, where and how to watch

The proceedings on day seven of US Open 2019 begin with the match between Federer and Goffin at Arthur Ashe stadium. It starts at 12 PM local time and 9:30 PM IST. Much later in the day, and next day's morning in India, Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka will battle it out in the same arena. That match is expected to get underway around 8:30 PM local time and 6 AM IST on September 2.

Serena Williams' match will start after the completion of Federer-Goffin match on Arthur Ashe stadium. The expected time for that contest to begin is 2 PM local time and 11:30 PM IST.

The live telecast of Federer and Williams' match would be on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Djokovic's match will also be telecasted on the same channel. From 11 PM IST on September 1 to 4:30 AM IST on September 2, the telecast of US Open would shift to Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. All the games would also be available on Hotstar for online viewers.

Preview

Djokovic has been in good form despite seemingly being affected by a shoulder injury. Wawrinka has also been doing well though this year hasn't been very fruitful for the Swiss. Interestingly, these two men last met each other in the 2016 US Open final that Wawrinka won. This time though, Djokovic would be the hot favourite, having won the Wimbledon some days ago.

On the other hand, Federer had to play four sets in his first two matches of the tournament. If he has to be a serious contender, then a convincing win would be needed. Williams would be under pressure as she hasn't won a Grand Slam since 2017. But she shouldn't have a problem reaching the quarters.

Global TV Listings