India ended day 2 of the second Test against West Indies in a commanding position as home side's batting was sliced open by the genius of Jasprit Bumrah. The fast bowler became the third Indian to bag a hat-trick in Test cricket and in the process, battered West Indies with a 6-wicket haul when the stumps were drawn to mark the end of Day 2. Courtesy of Bumrah's show, the hosts trail by 329 runs in first innings with three days of cricket left to be played in the final match of the series.

Bumrah showed his class in the 9th over of the innings when he got rid of Darren Bravo. The length ball was angled away from the body and Bravo could only edge it behind to KL Rahul at second slip.

This brought out Shamarh Brooks to the middle, but Bumrah with his rhythm and skills was too hot to handle. He hurled in a menacing in-swinging delivery which was full and slammed Brooks on the pads. Umpire Paul Reifel was quick to raise his finger.

Kohli steps in and asks for DRS

In walked Roston Chase and Kohli planted three slips, but such was Bumrah's skills that he got his full in-swinging ball on the money and caught Roston Chase right in front. However, this time Reifel was not sure and after a quick consultation with the bowler, Kohli sent it upstairs. Sunil Gavaskar, who was on air doing commentary, remarked that it was a decision taken in haste as he believed the ball was sliding down the leg stump. However, ball-tracking showed the leg stump being knocked out and this is when Bumrah claimed his hat-trick.

"Actually I didn't know, I was not very sure of the appeal, I thought it was bat so I didn't appeal so much, but it was a good review in the end. So, I think, I owe that hat-trick to the captain," Bumrah told Kohli at the end of the day's play in a video posted by BCCI.

Speaking about how he kept things simple, Bumrah said that he did not want to be too greedy just because there was assistance on offer.

"So, sometimes, when there is so much of help you can get greedy, you can go for wickets, you can try to be over aggressive, that time you have to keep things simple, just try and bowl good balls and create pressure. That was the thing that was going on in my head," Bumrah told his captain in the interview.