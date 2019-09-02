Jasprit Bumrah is breathing fire in West Indies -. After a rusty start, the fast-bowler is on a mission. He took five wickets in the second innings of the first Test match in Antigua and then followed it with a six-wicket haul in the second match, which also included a hat-trick. Bumrah's ability to shape the ball both ways at pace has drawn praise from West Indies legends and the fast bowler has become India's X-factor across all the three formats.

After his terrific spell in the first innings at Jamaica, Bumrah has credited the experience he gained in England, bowling with the Duke ball, for the success he is having in West Indies in the ongoing tour.

Experience in England helped me

"I played a lot of cricket in England, we played a lot of Test matches, so over there we bowled with a duke ball. So, there is a lot of movement with the duke ball so you get a lot of confidence in outswing, inswing, and whatever you are trying. So, that experience helped me here," Bumrah told reporters on Sunday after the post-match conference.

Bumrah also said that he assesses the conditions and how the wicket is expected to behave and that he was excited to see the wickets offer bounce in the ongoing series

"You assist the wicket, you want to see the condition what works here, over there the wicket was different over here the wicket has a lot more bounce," Bumrah said.

"Now the wicket has gotten a little better. So, the movement has gotten less than the previous innings. We have to bowl well, create pressure from all ends, so that will help us to be in a good position," he further added.

Despite all this success and despite all the accolades, Bumrah is extremely grounded and he believes in keeping things simple and speaking with the other bowlers. He says that since he is new, he wants to keep asking a lot of questions.

"I ask them, they've played here before, so 'what works in different conditions?' 'If the wicket is not doing anything what should we do?' 'what different plans are to be there,' so all these different communication goes on including the captain and the vice-captain, everybody discusses, everybody has their own plans, so all of these things are going on when you play," said Bumrah.