Good footwork is very important for batting. But it is also the basis of good dancing. Virat Kohli seems capable of using his feet to good effect in both activities. While Virat is a Punjabi, he seems quite fond of the dandiya dance form that comes from the province of Gujarat.

However, Indian cricket fans must be quite surprised to see the Indian captain performing this dance on the field of cricket during an ongoing Test match. That is what happened during the first Test between India and West Indies in Antigua.

The cameras caught the master batsmen getting very groovy during the play on day 4 of the Test. It is not hard to understand why Kohli was in such good mood. After his team had given West Indies a target of 419 runs to win, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc with the new ball to reduce the West Indians to 15/5 at Tea. They were eventually 50/9 but managed to double that score thanks to some lusty blows from Kemar Roach.

However, that didn't prevent the Indians from registering a victory by 319 runs – their biggest, in terms of runs, away from home. Virat scored a half-century in the second innings of the match but failed to convert it into a big score. In the end, the emphatic nature of victory would prevent him feeling too dejected with that.

It's a pity that Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja, the two bona fide Gujaratis in the team, didn't join in the act. It was still a memorable performance from the Indian skipper.