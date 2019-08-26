India won their first Test against West Indies in the ongoing two-match series in the Caribbean. This game was played at Antigua. Another one of the many small islands in the West Indies, this country has managed to produce some of the greatest names in the history of cricket. It is from here that Sir Vivian Richards came and it is the same nation which gave us Sir Andy Roberts and Sir Curtley Ambrose.

So, it wasn't going to be a surprise if Indian cricketers had the good luck to meet some of these great names. While Sir Vivian Richards is part of the commentary team covering this event, the other two aforementioned gentlemen were also present during the fourth and what turned out to be the final day of the first Test.

But Sir Andy and Sir Curtley made an interesting appearance on BCCI's official website. As part of its attempts to get the Indian players to engage with the fans, BCCI often asks some of the top cricketers to interview other players. 'Chahal TV' is part of this enterprise.

But in the Caribbean, because of Yuzvendra Chahal not being part of the Test team, the responsibility of interviewing other players was handed over to Rohit Sharma. After the completion of the first Test, the 'Hitman' of the Indian team interviewed the stars of India's victory – Jasprit Bumrah and Ajinkya Rahane – for its website.

But something unexpected happened during the interview. As Rahane was answering one of Rohit's questions, somebody put their hand on the shoulder of Bumrah to draw his attention. Bumrah turned around and shook hands with the gentleman. It was none other than the legendary West Indian paceman Ambrose.

While the Indian speedster was being congratulated by Sir Curtley, Sir Andy walked in from behind and approached Bumrah. When Bumrah realised that it was one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time standing behind him, he quickly acknowledged his presence and engaged in a conversation with him as well.

At that moment, the camera moved away from the trio of pace bowlers and focussed on Rahane and Rohit. However, one can understand why Ambrose and Roberts would like to talk to Bumrah.

The Indian pacer dazzled everyone with his bowling and picked up a five-for in the second innings. Surely, the two retired legends of Windies cricket would have appreciated Bumrah's skill and probably came to congratulate him. The fast bowler from Gujarat must have felt the honour of being approached by these two and would have felt proud to be met by them. Even the BCCI would not mind these two all-time greats videobombing their interview.