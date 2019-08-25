In a match that surprised everyone for its one-sidedness, India's Pusarla Venkata Sindhu created history by becoming the first Indian to win BWF World Championship. She earned the title of world champion by crushing the 2017 winner Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7.

What made the difference in the match was the deadly smash of Sindhu that was too hot for Okuhara to handle. It seemed that having played a very intense match in the semi-final, the Japanese girl was unable to resist the relentless attack of the Indian badminton queen who made her opponent run around the court and majestically controlled the rallies.

Okuhara seemed highly rattled and ruffled right from the beginning and was unable to exert any pressure on her opponent. Her smashes early on in the match crashed into the net and many other ambitious shots she attempted went long or wide.

The frustration was apparent on the face of Okuhara as she often looked towards her coaches in despair and the body language of the former world champion also spoke of cluelessness. Sindhu now has all three medals in World Championships and is one of a handful of players to achieve that.